Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 17.57 N/A -0.89 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 685.79% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 4.2% respectively. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.