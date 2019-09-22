Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

We are comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given VBI Vaccines Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 890.10% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 249.65%. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.