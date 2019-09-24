Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.71 N/A -0.89 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.55 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VBI Vaccines Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 875.04% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.