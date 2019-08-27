Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

We are comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 730.15% at a $5 average price target. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 92.31%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 78.8% respectively. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.