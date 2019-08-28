Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 15.37 N/A -0.89 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 706.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.