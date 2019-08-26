Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 730.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 13.41% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 3 of the 5 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.