Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 12.52 N/A -0.89 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 890.10%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 221.94%. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Genfit SA, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats VBI Vaccines Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.