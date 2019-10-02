Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Since VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 64.01M -0.89 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,540,095,504.69% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,778,523,489.93% -212.1% -101.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 922.91% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.