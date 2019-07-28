Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.16 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.20 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 584.93% upside potential. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 23.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 76.9%. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Competitively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats VBI Vaccines Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.