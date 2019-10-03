Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 64.01M -0.89 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see VBI Vaccines Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of VBI Vaccines Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,540,095,504.69% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,586,996,650.03% -223.3% -71.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 841.80% upside potential. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 491.50% and its consensus target price is $16. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.