Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.78 N/A -0.89 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.95 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 635.29% for VBI Vaccines Inc. with average price target of $5. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 144.05%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.