Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.53 N/A -0.89 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Analyst Recommendations

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 753.39%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 51.75% and its consensus price target is $10. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 49%. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.