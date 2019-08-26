Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -0.89 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 445.02 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VBI Vaccines Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 726.45% at a $5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 45.07%. Insiders held roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats VBI Vaccines Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.