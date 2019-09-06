Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Since VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.03 N/A -0.89 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.74 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 768.51%. Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 281.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Akebia Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 72.4%. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.