Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,361,155,698.23% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 361,938,775.51% -33.4% -30.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given VBI Vaccines Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 912.15% at a $5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, which is potential 47.33% upside. Based on the results given earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.