Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -2.47 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 92.89 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.37 beta means Vaxart Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 38.6%. Insiders held 5.4% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.