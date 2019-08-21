Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 15.11 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Vaxart Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 720.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.