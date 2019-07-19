Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 77.65 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Vaccinex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.