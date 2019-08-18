Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -3.03 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.10 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 11.8 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $76.14 average target price and a 29.82% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.