Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -3.03 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vaxart Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $60.33, while its potential upside is 34.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.