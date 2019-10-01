Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,669,053,301.51% -139.4% -54.2% PLx Pharma Inc. 135,294,117.65% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 22%. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vaxart Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.