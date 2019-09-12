Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -3.03 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 51 117.69 N/A -2.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 63.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.