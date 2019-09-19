Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.34 N/A -3.03 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.77 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 82.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.