Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Since Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -3.03 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.80 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vaxart Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 70.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.