Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -3.03 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.30 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaxart Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta which is 321.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Vaxart Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 24.3% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.