Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vaxart Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91.00% -40.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Vaxart Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Vaxart Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vaxart Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Vaxart Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vaxart Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vaxart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vaxart Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.