Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Intec Pharma Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.