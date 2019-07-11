Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -2.47 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.62 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vaxart Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 59.15% and its consensus price target is $69.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 85%. Insiders held 5.4% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.