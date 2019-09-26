Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

We are comparing Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -3.03 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 5.50 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaxart Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 80.11% respectively. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Dermira Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.