Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,624,593,464.46% -139.4% -54.2% CohBar Inc. 1,858,389,261.74% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 9.5% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CohBar Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.