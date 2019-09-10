Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.56 N/A -3.03 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 16 2.79 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vaxart Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 109.79% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.