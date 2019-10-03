Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 -0.03 12.29M -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 1,738,481,935.70% -139.4% -54.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 1,006,469,576.61% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 147.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.