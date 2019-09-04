Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

We are contrasting Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -3.03 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.83 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vaxart Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 58.03% and its average price target is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 17.4% respectively. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.