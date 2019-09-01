Reviewing Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vaxart Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aptorum Group Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 33.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 0.02%. 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.