Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

We are contrasting Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,862,801,614.10% -31.7% -27.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 660,016,397.92% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2, with potential upside of 59.80%. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 396.89%. Based on the results given earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 30.8%. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.