Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.57 N/A -0.64 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.50 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Veracyte Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 85.19% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a -17.95% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 85.5% respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.