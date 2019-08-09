Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

We are contrasting Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 65.26 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.34 and it happens to be 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 114.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.