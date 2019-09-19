Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.08 N/A -0.52 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Savara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2, with potential upside of 57.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 44.9%. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.