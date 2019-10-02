Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 136,213,054.98% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.34 and it happens to be 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s beta is 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.00% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with average target price of $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 22% respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.