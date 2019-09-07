Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.34 beta means Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility is 134.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 110.08% at a $2.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.