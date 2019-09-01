Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.5 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 110.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 2.5% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.