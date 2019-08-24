Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.86% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.