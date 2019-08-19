Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Since Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.34. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.86% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.