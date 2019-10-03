Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,035,034.27% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 58.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 51.2% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.