Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.61 N/A -0.64 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 90.11%. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $128, with potential upside of 46.81%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 94.6% respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.