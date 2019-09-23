Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.27 N/A -0.52 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 55.04% at a $2 average price target. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 176.50% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 0%. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.