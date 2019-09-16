Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Since Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.03 N/A -0.52 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 13.07 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.34 beta. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.58% and an $2.5 average target price. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 163.50%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ChemoCentryx Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 59.6% respectively. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.