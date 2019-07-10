Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.81 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Champions Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Its rival Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.82% and an $2.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 55%. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.