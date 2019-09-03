Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.34 beta. From a competition point of view, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 110.08% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with average price target of $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 61.2% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.