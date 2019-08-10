Reviewing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 98.41% and an $2.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 1,053.18% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 28.3%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.